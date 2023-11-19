Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST
There are two games featuring a Horizon team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Youngstown State Penguins versus the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|IUPUI Jaguars at UIC Flames
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Youngstown State Penguins at West Virginia Mountaineers
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|-
