Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 19
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:13 AM CST
We have five games on the NHL menu Sunday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed here.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 16 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Nylander's stats: 11 goals in 16 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +120 to score
Wild vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Kaprizov's stats: 5 goals in 16 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +165 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Tavares' stats: 7 goals in 16 games
Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +210 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Marner's stats: 5 goals in 16 games
Matthew Boldy (Wild) +210 to score
Wild vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Boldy's stats: 1 goal in 9 games
Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +210 to score
Wild vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Eriksson Ek's stats: 8 goals in 16 games
Ryan Hartman (Wild) +270 to score
Wild vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Hartman's stats: 7 goals in 15 games
Marco Rossi (Wild) +290 to score
Wild vs. Maple Leafs
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Rossi's stats: 6 goals in 16 games
Tyler Bertuzzi (Maple Leafs) +320 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Wild
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19
- Bertuzzi's stats: 4 goals in 16 games
