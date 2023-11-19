On Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field, the Tennessee Titans (3-6) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road AFC South matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3). This contest has a listed total of 40 points.

As the Jaguars prepare for this matchup against the Titans, check out their betting trends and insights. The Titans' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Jaguars.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-6.5) 40 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-7) 40.5 -330 +265 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Tennessee is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Two Tennessee games (of nine) have hit the over this season.

Jacksonville's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

The Jaguars have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of Jacksonville's nine games with a set total.

