The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-2) go up against the Utah Utes (3-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. St. John's (NY) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline St. John's (NY) Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-4.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Utah went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Utes games.

St. John's (NY) covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Red Storm and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last year.

Utah Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Bookmakers rate Utah much lower (75th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).

Utah has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 While our computer ranking puts St. John's (NY) 193rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 38th.

With odds of +8000, St. John's (NY) has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.