ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ACC teams will be on Monday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the UNC Greensboro Spartans playing the Virginia Tech Hokies.
ACC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UNC Greensboro Spartans at Virginia Tech Hokies
|6:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ACC Network Extra
|Saint Louis Billikens vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|-
