The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Bellarmine shot better than 43.8% from the field, it went 11-6 overall.

The Knights were the 361st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 134th.

Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Knights scored were only 0.3 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (66.6).

Bellarmine went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bellarmine posted 72.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.9 more points than it averaged away from home (61.2).

The Knights allowed 63.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.8 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Bellarmine fared better when playing at home last season, making 9.2 threes per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule