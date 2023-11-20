Philadelphia (8-1) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Kansas City on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 46 in the outing.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming game against Eagles, review the column below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have been winning five times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Eagles have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

In nine games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.0 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Eagles have won the second quarter in four games, and they've lost the second quarter in five games.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 2.4 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Out of nine games this year, the Eagles have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In nine games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.0 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have led after the first half in seven games, have trailed after the first half in one game, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

The Eagles have been leading after the first half in five games this season. The team has been behind after the first half in four games.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games and have been outscored in the second half in five games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Eagles have won the second half in six games (6-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

