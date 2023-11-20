The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SECN
Kentucky Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Hawks' opponents hit.
  • Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Hawks ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished seventh.
  • Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats recorded were only 2.1 more points than the Hawks allowed (72.4).
  • When Kentucky put up more than 72.4 points last season, it went 14-3.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kentucky fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in road games.
  • The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.9).
  • At home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/14/2023 Kansas L 89-84 United Center
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall - Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena

