Monday's contest features the Louisville Cardinals (2-2) and the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) facing off at Madison Square Garden (on November 20) at 4:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 win for Louisville.

There is no line set for the game.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Louisville vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 77, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-7.4)

Louisville (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Louisville Performance Insights

On offense, Louisville was the 19th-worst team in the nation (63.9 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 324th (75.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Cardinals were 288th in the country in rebounds (29.8 per game) last season. They were 164th in rebounds allowed (30.9 per game).

With 9.3 assists per game, Louisville was -2-worst in the country last year.

Beyond the arc, the Cardinals were 288th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.3) last season. They were 249th in 3-point percentage at 32.9%.

Louisville gave up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 287th and 274th, respectively, in the nation.

The Cardinals attempted 64.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 72.1% of the Cardinals' buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.9% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.