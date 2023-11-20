The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will face the Louisville Cardinals (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 PM ET and air on ESPNU.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Information

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK

Louisville vs. Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 74.7 105th 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 33.1 96th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 288th 6.3 3pt Made 5.7 329th 361st 9.3 Assists 15.2 40th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

