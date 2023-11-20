Monday's contest between the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) and Morehead State Eagles (2-3) matching up at Freedom Hall has a projected final score of 76-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bellarmine, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 76, Morehead State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Bellarmine (-5.3)

Bellarmine (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 4.2 points per game, with a -21 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.2 points per game (266th in college basketball), and give up 74.4 per outing (258th in college basketball).

Morehead State wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It collects 34.2 rebounds per game, 191st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.8.

Morehead State knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 30.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.3%.

Morehead State has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 17.2 per game (358th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (211th in college basketball).

