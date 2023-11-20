The Murray State Racers (1-0) will play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)

Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 68.9 249th 237th 72 Points Allowed 64.3 35th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 30.3 264th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.1 310th 249th 12.2 Assists 10.7 338th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

