How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels shot 44.1% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- In games Eastern Kentucky shot better than 42.9% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.
- The Colonels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 101st.
- Last year, the Colonels scored 78.6 points per game, 10 more points than the 68.6 the Panthers gave up.
- When Eastern Kentucky put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 14-6.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Kentucky posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 17.9 points per contest.
- In home games, the Colonels surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than away from home (74.9).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky fared better in home games last season, averaging 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|WVU Tech
|W 108-72
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 133-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/17/2023
|UT Martin
|L 80-74
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/27/2023
|Troy
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
