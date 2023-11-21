The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tayshawn Comer: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)

William Douglas: 15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tekorian Smith: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 67.8 276th 278th 73.5 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 7th 36.6 Rebounds 33 101st 2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6 315th 52nd 14.9 Assists 11 329th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

