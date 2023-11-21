Tuesday's contest between the Murray State Racers (1-2) and Bellarmine Knights (0-3) matching up at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 89-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Murray State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Racers suffered a 112-79 loss to Indiana.

Murray State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Murray State vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 89, Bellarmine 77

Murray State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Racers outscored opponents by three points per game last season, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allowed 65.9 per contest (222nd in college basketball).

In conference contests, Murray State scored fewer points per game (68.1) than its overall average (68.9).

The Racers averaged 70.4 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 65.9 points per contest.

At home, Murray State gave up 2.5 fewer points per game (65) than on the road (67.5).

