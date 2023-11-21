Tuesday's contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) and the Bucknell Bison (1-3) at E. A. Diddle Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-54 and heavily favors Western Kentucky to come out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 21.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Hilltoppers secured a 63-43 win against Miami (OH).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 72, Bucknell 54

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hilltoppers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Western Kentucky has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 203) on November 13

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 217) on November 6

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 261) on November 10

63-43 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 303) on November 18

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ana Teresa Faustino: 11.2 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

11.2 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Acacia Hayes: 15.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

15.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Karris Allen: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Odeth Betancourt: 5.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers are outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.0 points per game (167th in college basketball) and give up 60.4 per outing (124th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.