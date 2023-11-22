Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Sam Reinhart and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 29 points in 17 games (12 goals and 17 assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Brad Marchand has seven goals and 12 assists to total 19 points (1.1 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Charlie McAvoy has 15 total points for Boston, with three goals and 12 assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 2 2 1 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 2 2 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Reinhart has collected 13 goals and 12 assists in 18 games for Florida, good for 25 points.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.