Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (6-6) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The over/under is set at 213.5 for the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-5.5
|213.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 213.5 points.
- Memphis' outings this season have a 222.9-point average over/under, 9.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Memphis has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Grizzlies have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Memphis has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|5
|41.7%
|109.9
|218.6
|107
|221.2
|220.6
|Grizzlies
|8
|61.5%
|108.7
|218.6
|114.2
|221.2
|223.6
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .429 (3-4-0).
- The Grizzlies put up only 1.7 more points per game (108.7) than the Rockets allow their opponents to score (107).
- When it scores more than 107 points, Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|5-8
|3-1
|6-7
|Rockets
|9-3
|0-0
|4-8
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|108.7
|109.9
|28
|26
|2-4
|4-1
|2-4
|3-2
|114.2
|107
|19
|5
|5-1
|7-1
|3-3
|5-3
