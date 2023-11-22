The Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) will be monitoring six players on the injury report, including Xavier Tillman, as they ready for a Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the Houston Rockets (6-6) at Toyota Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies head into this game following a 102-100 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. Desmond Bane totaled 30 points, two rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 15.3 2 4.7 Jake LaRavia PF Questionable Eye 4.3 2.7 0.7 Xavier Tillman PF Out Knee 12.7 9 3 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 3 2 2

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Tari Eason: Questionable (Leg)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

