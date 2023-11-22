The Houston Rockets (6-6) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) on November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 45.4% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 23rd.

The Grizzlies average just 1.7 more points per game (108.7) than the Rockets give up (107.0).

Memphis has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score 106.8 points per game at home, 3.5 fewer points than on the road (110.3). On defense they allow 113.5 per game, 1.4 fewer points than away (114.9).

Memphis is giving up fewer points at home (113.5 per game) than on the road (114.9).

This season the Grizzlies are collecting fewer assists at home (23.0 per game) than away (26.3).

Grizzlies Injuries