With Week 13 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top MAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

10-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win MAC: -275

-275 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 32-31 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Central Michigan

@ Central Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-3

9-2 | 9-3 Odds to Win MAC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: W 23-10 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Ball State

@ Ball State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ohio

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 34-20 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Akron

@ Akron Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Bowling Green

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: L 32-31 vs Toledo

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Western Michigan

@ Western Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-6 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: W 24-0 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Kent State

@ Kent State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Buffalo

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-8 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 23-10 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Western Michigan

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: L 24-0 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Bowling Green

Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Central Michigan

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: L 34-20 vs Ohio

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Ball State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: W 34-3 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 30-27 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Akron

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-9 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 30-27 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Ohio

Ohio Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Kent State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-10 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: L 34-3 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

