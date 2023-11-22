The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) go up against the Morehead State Eagles (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It begins at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Ohio 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 62.8 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

Ohio had a 2-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 58.3 points.

Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Eagles scored were 15.1 fewer points than the Bobcats allowed (73.4).

Morehead State went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

The Eagles made 17.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 20.4 percentage points lower than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

The Bobcats shot 40.0% from the field, 15.9% lower than the 55.9% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.

Morehead State Schedule