Heading into a Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (7-10) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

9:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSSO

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 21st in the NHL with 52 goals scored (3.1 per game).

It has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -5.

Flames Season Insights

With 52 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Calgary concedes 3.3 goals per game (60 total), which ranks 24th in the league.

Their -8 goal differential is 24th in the league.

