The Nashville Predators (7-10) take on the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-110) Flames (-110) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have put together a 2-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has a record of 3-3 (winning 50.0%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Nashville and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 11 of 17 games this season.

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators vs. Flames Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 52 (21st) Goals 52 (21st) 57 (19th) Goals Allowed 60 (24th) 14 (10th) Power Play Goals 8 (25th) 16 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (6th)

Predators Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Nashville has gone 4-6-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Nashville went over in six of its last 10 games.

The Predators have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.

The Predators' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 52 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Predators have given up 57 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 21st in the NHL.

