Wednesday's game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) taking on the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Wisconsin by a score of 72-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-3.3)

Wisconsin (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

SMU has compiled a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Wisconsin is 2-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Mustangs are 1-3-0 and the Badgers are 3-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +66 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.2 points per game (161st in college basketball) while giving up 64 per contest (74th in college basketball).

SMU wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It records 38.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 61st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.4 per contest.

SMU makes 7 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (5.6).

The Mustangs record 92.3 points per 100 possessions (221st in college basketball), while allowing 76.5 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball).

SMU has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (95th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (79th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers are outscoring opponents by eight points per game, with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (189th in college basketball) and give up 67.4 per outing (132nd in college basketball).

Wisconsin grabs 31.6 rebounds per game (264th in college basketball) while conceding 26.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by five boards per game.

Wisconsin makes 1.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (301st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

Wisconsin has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (81st in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (83rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.