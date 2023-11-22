Suns vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are 2.5-point underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Warriors 116 - Suns 115
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
|Suns vs Warriors Injury Report
|Suns vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Suns vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-0.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.0
- The Suns sport a 7-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-10-0 mark from the Warriors.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Phoenix (4-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Golden State (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).
- Phoenix's games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (10 out of 14), which is more often than Golden State's games have (eight out of 15).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Warriors are 2-4, while the Suns are 6-4 as moneyline favorites.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns Performance Insights
- On offense, the Suns are putting up 117.3 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are giving up 114.9 points per contest at the other end (20th-ranked).
- Phoenix is grabbing 44.1 boards per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded just 41.5 rebounds per game (fourth-best).
- The Suns are delivering 27 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2023-24.
- So far this year, Phoenix is averaging 14.9 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).
- The Suns rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3%. They rank 11th in the league by draining 13.1 three-pointers per contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors score 113.9 points per game and give up 113.5, making them 12th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.
- Golden State is the fourth-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (47) and is ranked 20th in rebounds conceded (44.7).
- At 27.4 assists per game, the Warriors are seventh in the league.
- Golden State is 22nd in the league in turnovers per game (14.4) and 21st in turnovers forced (12.9).
- The Warriors are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.4 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.