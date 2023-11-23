There are 16 matchups on the NFL's Week 12 slate, with the Bengals (+1) among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.

Best Week 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Cincinnati +1 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 3.4 points

Pick: New Orleans -1 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: New Orleans by 1.2 points

Pick: Los Angeles +1 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 3.3 points

Pick: Houston +1.5 vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 2.0 points

Pick: Cleveland +1.5 vs. Denver

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 9.7 points

Best Week 12 Total Bets

Under 48.5 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Total: 46.7 points

Under 44 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Projected Total: 43.5 points

Under 48.5 - Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Total: 46.3 points

Under 48.5 - Jacksonville vs. Houston

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Projected Total: 44.0 points

Over 36 - Cleveland vs. Denver

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Projected Total: 44.6 points

