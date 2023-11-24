The Nashville Predators (8-10) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) on the road on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Predators are 4-6-0 over the last 10 contests, scoring 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.1%). They have conceded 34 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Friday's game.

Predators vs. Blues Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Blues 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)

Blues (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have an 8-10 record this season and are 1-0-1 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Nashville has earned four points (2-3-0) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Predators have earned 16 points in their 11 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal in seven games has a record of 3-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned four points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 3.11 19th 10th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 22nd 29.7 Shots 31.3 15th 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 31st 7.27% Power Play % 20% 16th 19th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 73.33% 27th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Predators vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.