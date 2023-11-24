Grizzlies vs. Suns November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) face the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, AZFamily
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane posts 24 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
- Xavier Tillman averages 12.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2 boards.
- Ziaire Williams puts up 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.
Suns Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 9.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He's draining 42.9% of his shots from the field.
- Eric Gordon gives the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goodwin gets the Suns 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while delivering 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Suns are receiving 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this year.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Suns
|107.5
|Points Avg.
|112.5
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|32.4%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
