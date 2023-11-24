Grizzlies vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (9-6) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-6.5
|223.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
- Memphis has a 221.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Memphis has gone 5-9-0 ATS this year.
- The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.
- This season, Memphis has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Suns vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Suns vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Grizzlies vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|11
|73.3%
|117.7
|225.1
|114.9
|228.9
|227.4
|Grizzlies
|6
|42.9%
|107.4
|225.1
|114
|228.9
|222.9
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has performed better against the spread away (3-5-0) than at home (2-4-0) this season.
- The Grizzlies put up 7.5 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (114.9).
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|5-9
|2-1
|6-8
|Suns
|8-7
|1-2
|11-4
Grizzlies vs. Suns Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Suns
|107.4
|117.7
|28
|7
|1-1
|6-4
|1-1
|8-2
|114
|114.9
|17
|19
|5-5
|5-0
|3-7
|4-1
