Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Suns on November 24, 2023
Kevin Durant and Desmond Bane are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies play at FedExForum on Friday (tipping at 5:00 PM ET).
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: +122)
- The 25.6 points Bane scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Friday.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Friday's game (4.5).
- Bane averages 4.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Friday.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -105)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -185)
- The 20.5 point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20.0).
- He has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (6.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).
- Jackson has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -114)
|7.5 (Over: +106)
|5.5 (Over: +124)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- Friday's over/under for Durant is 28.5 points. That is 2.9 fewer than his season average of 31.4.
- He has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (7.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).
- Durant has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Friday's assist over/under.
- Durant's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -105)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -185)
- Jusuf Nurkic's 10.9 points per game are 0.4 more than Friday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (9.5).
- Nurkic's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Friday's prop bet (2.5).
