Friday's game at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-59 win, as our model heavily favors Colorado.

The Wildcats are coming off of an 84-55 loss to NC State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 82, Kentucky 59

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).

The Buffaloes have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Kentucky is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.0 FG%

14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.0 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 11.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Brooklynn Miles: 7.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%

7.0 PTS, 41.7 FG% Eniya Russell: 8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%

8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG% Maddie Scherr: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 64.4 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (221st in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.