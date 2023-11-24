The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have made.
  • Kentucky is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 103rd.
  • The Wildcats average 15.8 more points per game (89.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.8).
  • Kentucky is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kentucky fared better at home last season, putting up 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Kansas L 89-84 United Center
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall - Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.