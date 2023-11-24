Friday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) at Rupp Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-69 and heavily favors Kentucky to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Marshall 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-14.7)

Kentucky (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, while Marshall's is 1-3-0. A total of three out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Thundering Herd's games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.4 points per game. They're putting up 89.6 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball and are giving up 70.2 per outing to rank 176th in college basketball.

Kentucky ranks 110th in the country at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 33.2 its opponents average.

Kentucky knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) at a 39.5% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 per game its opponents make at a 32.6% rate.

The Wildcats average 108.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in college basketball), and allow 85.3 points per 100 possessions (130th in college basketball).

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 6.4 per game, committing 8.0 (ninth in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.