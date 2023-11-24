The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) as double-digit, 17.5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 156.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -17.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 156.5 points three times.

Kentucky's outings this year have an average point total of 159.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky's .400 ATS win percentage (2-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Marshall's .250 mark (1-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Kentucky vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 3 60% 89.6 162 70.2 144 145.9 Marshall 1 25% 72.4 162 73.8 144 152.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 89.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 73.8 the Thundering Herd give up.

Kentucky is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 2-3-0 0-2 3-2-0 Marshall 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0

Kentucky vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Marshall 14-4 Home Record 15-2 6-3 Away Record 9-5 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.