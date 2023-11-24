Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Knox County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Knox County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwestern High School at Barbourville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Barbourville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
