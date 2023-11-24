Friday's game at Leonard E. Merrell Center has the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 victory for Louisville, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cardinals took care of business in their most recent matchup 77-44 against Bucknell on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Louisville vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Alabama 64

Other ACC Predictions

Louisville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals had a +344 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They put up 73.3 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and allowed 64.2 per contest to rank 178th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Louisville scored 69.9 points per game in ACC play, and 73.3 overall.

At home, the Cardinals averaged 77.2 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 71.2.

At home, Louisville allowed 62.4 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 64.0.

