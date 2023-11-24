The Nashville Predators, including Luke Evangelista, are in action Friday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Evangelista? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Luke Evangelista vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Evangelista has averaged 14:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Evangelista has a goal in one of his 17 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Evangelista has recorded a point in a game seven times this season over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 17 games this year, Evangelista has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Evangelista has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Evangelista going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 17 Games 1 9 Points 3 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

