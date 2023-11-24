Friday's game features the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) clashing at Ocean Center (on November 24) at 3:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-67 victory for Pittsburgh.

The Norse enter this game after a 76-66 victory against Marshall on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Northern Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 74, Northern Kentucky 67

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Norse averaged 68.2 points per game last season (118th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per contest (186th in college basketball). They had a +114 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averaged 2.1 fewer points in Horizon play (66.1) than overall (68.2).

At home, the Norse put up 72.2 points per game last season, 7.9 more than they averaged on the road (64.3).

Northern Kentucky allowed fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than away (64.9) last season.

