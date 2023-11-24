Will Phillip Tomasino Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 24?
On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Phillip Tomasino going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Tomasino stats and insights
- Tomasino has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Tomasino has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Tomasino averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Tomasino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|11:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|12:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|L 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 3-0
Predators vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
