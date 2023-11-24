The Nashville Predators' (8-10) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Friday, November 24 game against the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Predators Season Insights

With 56 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

Nashville has allowed 59 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in the league.

They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis ranks 28th in the NHL with 52 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Its +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Predators vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-110) Predators (-110) 6

