Predators vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (8-10) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) on the road on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have been an underdog 11 times, and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.
- This season Nashville has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Nashville has played 12 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Predators vs Blues Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|52 (28th)
|Goals
|56 (19th)
|51 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|59 (19th)
|4 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (8th)
|10 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (25th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville owns a 4-6-0 line against the spread while going 4-6-0 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Six of Nashville's last 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Predators have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- In the last 10 games, Predators' games average 9.3 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Predators have the league's 19th-ranked scoring offense (56 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Predators' 59 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- They have a -3 goal differential, which ranks 20th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.