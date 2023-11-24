The Phoenix Suns (9-6) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game road win streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Grizzlies 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6.5)

Grizzlies (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-4.2)

Suns (-4.2) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Grizzlies (5-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 17.6% less often than the Suns (8-7-0) this season.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (66.7%).

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 42.9% of the time this season (six out of 14). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (11 out of 15).

The Suns have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-4) this season, higher than the .143 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (1-6).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are third-worst in the league offensively (107.4 points scored per game) and 17th defensively (114 points conceded).

Memphis collects 42.5 rebounds per game and give up 45.9 boards, ranking 23rd and 25th, respectively, in the league.

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 24.2 per game.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 13th in the league in turnovers committed (13.4 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

The Grizzlies are eighth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.6 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

