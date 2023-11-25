The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) take on the Florida Gators (5-6) in college football action at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 37, Florida 20

Florida State 37, Florida 20 Florida State has been favored on the moneyline a total of nine times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Seminoles have won all eight games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.

Florida has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Gators have been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seminoles a 71.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-6.5)



Florida State (-6.5) Florida State has played 10 games, posting six wins against the spread.

This season, the Seminoles have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Florida is 4-6-0 this year.

The Gators have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Florida State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 49.5 points seven times this season.

This season, six of Florida's games have ended with a score higher than 49.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 49.5 is 20.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida State (40.1 points per game) and Florida (29.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 52.5 51.4 Implied Total AVG 34.8 35 34.5 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 50.9 52.7 Implied Total AVG 30.8 32.2 29.4 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

