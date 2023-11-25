The college football lineup in Week 13 is sure to please. The outings include the Kentucky Wildcats squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Kentucky.

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Western Kentucky (-10.5)

