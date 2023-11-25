The Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) visit the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Louisville has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking 21st-best in total offense (443.1 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (317 yards allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Kentucky ranks 100th in the FBS (338.8 total yards per game) and 42nd on defense (347.8 total yards allowed per game).

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

Kentucky vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Kentucky Louisville 338.8 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.1 (27th) 347.8 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (20th) 135.3 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.8 (26th) 203.5 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.3 (47th) 15 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (30th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 2,234 yards on 181-of-323 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has run for 990 yards on 172 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground. He's also added 25 catches, totaling 266 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Ramon Jefferson has compiled 165 yards on 20 carries.

Dane Key's 528 receiving yards (48 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 36 receptions on 60 targets with four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has recorded 501 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Barion Brown has racked up 391 reciving yards (35.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 2,710 yards (246.4 ypg) on 197-of-301 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 150 times for 1,009 yards (91.7 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 15 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has been handed the ball 92 times this year and racked up 585 yards (53.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 50 receptions for 741 yards (67.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 365 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 292 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

