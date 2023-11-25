The Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) visit the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Louisville has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 21st-best in total offense (443.1 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (317 yards allowed per game). With 27.7 points per game on offense, Kentucky ranks 65th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 55th, allowing 24.3 points per game.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Louisville Kentucky 443.1 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.8 (105th) 317 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (37th) 186.8 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.3 (93rd) 256.3 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (93rd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (61st) 18 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,710 yards (246.4 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has 1,009 rushing yards on 150 carries with 11 touchdowns. He's also added 15 catches for 200 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 92 times for 585 yards (53.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 741 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 receptions (out of 78 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put up a 365-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 33 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 21 receptions for 292 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 2,234 yards (203.1 per game) while completing 56% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 172 times for 990 yards (90 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He's also caught 25 passes for 266 yards and five touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has compiled 165 yards on 20 carries.

Dane Key's 528 receiving yards (48 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 36 receptions on 60 targets with four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has 36 receptions (on 59 targets) for a total of 501 yards (45.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 78 targets have resulted in 38 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

