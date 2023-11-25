The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) are 7.5-point favorites at home at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium against the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Both squads feature strong rush defenses, with the Cardinals 12th against the run in the nation, and the Wildcats 22nd defending the rushing attack. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Louisville has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in total offense (443.1 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (317 yards allowed per game). Kentucky is putting up 338.8 total yards per game on offense this season (100th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 347.8 total yards per game (41st-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Louisville vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -7.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Looking to place a bet on Louisville vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Louisville Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cardinals rank -27-worst with 425 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 66th by allowing 353.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Looking at the Cardinals' last three contests, they have posted 34.3 points per game on offense (49th-ranked) and have given up 19.3 points per game on defense (58th-ranked).

Over Louisville's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 106th in passing offense (234 passing yards per game) and -40-worst in passing defense (237.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Cardinals' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 61st in rushing offense (191 rushing yards per game) and 72nd in rushing defense (115.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Cardinals have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

Louisville has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 13 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville has posted a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of Louisville's 11 games with a set total.

Louisville has a 7-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 87.5% of those games).

Louisville is 4-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Bet on Louisville to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,710 passing yards for Louisville, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 150 times for 1,009 yards (91.7 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 15 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has been handed the ball 92 times this year and racked up 585 yards (53.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 741 yards as a receiver have come on 50 catches (out of 78 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put up a 365-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 33 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 292 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ashton Gillotte has racked up nine sacks to lead the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 29 tackles.

Louisville's top-tackler, TJ Quinn, has 59 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Devin Neal has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 42 tackles and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.