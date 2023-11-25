How to Watch the Louisville vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Flames' 63.0 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 57.6 the Cardinals give up.
- When it scores more than 57.6 points, Liberty is 2-1.
- Louisville has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.
- The 83.8 points per game the Cardinals score are 11.8 more points than the Flames give up (72.0).
- Louisville is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
- Liberty has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.8 points.
- This season the Cardinals are shooting 46.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Flames give up.
- The Flames make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.8 FG%
- Nyla Harris: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Nina Rickards: 7.2 PTS, 51.9 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 111-33
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2023
|Bucknell
|W 77-44
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|L 78-73
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
