The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles average 18.2 more points per game (74) than the Blue Hose give up (55.8).
  • Morehead State is 2-2 when it scores more than 55.8 points.
  • Presbyterian has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74 points.
  • The Blue Hose score 61.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 70.8 the Eagles give up.
  • Presbyterian is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
  • Morehead State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.
  • The Blue Hose are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (42.2%).
  • The Eagles make 43.5% of their shots from the field, 8.8% higher than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Morehead State Leaders

  • Katie Novik: 9.8 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Veronica Charles: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Blessing King: 6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 65.2 FG%
  • Hallie Rhodes: 9.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%
  • Valentina Saric: 9.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Morehead State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lipscomb L 77-73 Allen Arena
11/18/2023 Midway W 103-51 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/22/2023 Ohio W 89-60 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/25/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/30/2023 Marshall - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

