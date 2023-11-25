The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average 18.2 more points per game (74) than the Blue Hose give up (55.8).

Morehead State is 2-2 when it scores more than 55.8 points.

Presbyterian has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74 points.

The Blue Hose score 61.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 70.8 the Eagles give up.

Presbyterian is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Morehead State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.

The Blue Hose are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (42.2%).

The Eagles make 43.5% of their shots from the field, 8.8% higher than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.8 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

9.8 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Veronica Charles: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Blessing King: 6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 65.2 FG%

6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 65.2 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%

9.8 PTS, 57.1 FG% Valentina Saric: 9.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

